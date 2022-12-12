Lawton Community Theatre prepares to host “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio broadcast

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is partnering with Magic 95 to host their upcoming radio broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Thursday, December 15, and Friday, December 16.

7News spoke to Chance Harmon, the Executive Director for the Lawton Community Theatre, about the upcoming broadcast, what drove them to partner with Magic 95, and what the community can expect.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, you can listen to “It’s a Wonderful Life” Act I. And from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, you can listen to “It’s a Wonderful Life” Act II. On Christmas day, both acts will air again. All shows will be broadcast by Magic 95 on 95.3 FM and their various outlets.

Harmon said that the broadcast was pre-recorded during the Covid-19 shutdown two years ago and that doing so was a blessing because while they couldn’t host a crowd full of people, they could still provide entertainment for the community.

For more information about the radio broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” you can visit the Lawton Community Theatre website here.

