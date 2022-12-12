Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November.

Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the search and called the disappearance “suspicious.”

After 7News received several calls and messages saying it was believed he had been found, we reached out to OSBI agents and local law enforcement for an update.

OSBI agents told 7News last week no body had been found but they were continuing to search areas where Benson might be, including creeks and fields around Cotton County.

One law enforcement official, when asked for an update, said he wasn’t sure how rumors were being started but likened it to people claiming aliens were landing.

We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it to you.

