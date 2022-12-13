Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/12 AM)

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 12/13 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/13 AM)
A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
One local Ghostbusters fan has built a replica of the movie’s proton pack with the help of the...
Man 3D prints Ghostbusters gear
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM