DBSA of Oklahoma representative previews “The ABCs of 988″ Zoom event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Oklahoma will host a free Zoom event at 6:30 on Tuesday, December 13, to discuss everything you need to know about the new 988 mental health line.

7News spoke with George Crooks, the Executive Director for DBSA of Oklahoma, to learn the basics of 988, what services are provided online, and what will be touched upon on “The ABCs of 988: When to call and What Happens Next.”

The Zoom event will be hosted by Tony Stelter, the director of Oklahoma’s 988 Contact Center, focusing on when to call, what to do after, and how to get local help. According to Crooks, 90% of callers have their issues resolved within the first phone call, 5% need the mobile crisis team, and only 5% need an ambulance.

To ensure anonymity, DBSA also sends out unmarked patrol cars in some instances to determine what services need to be provided, rather than sending police and ambulances and bringing further outside attention to the situation.

For more information about The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Oklahoma, you can visit their website here.

To attend the Zoom event on Tuesday, December 13, you can click here.

