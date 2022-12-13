First Alert Forecast (12/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The last several hours were very active as a north-south line of strong-to-severe storms swept through Texoma, producing damaging winds, frequent lighting, flooding from heavy rainfall, large hail, and even a few radar-indicated tornadoes. We hope that everyone that got impacted by the severe storms and tornado warnings last night came out unscathed and suffered minimal property damage. Across Southwest Oklahoma, some localized areas saw anywhere up to 2-3″ of rainfall.

Due to the cold front driving the storms, dry air and clear skies fill in behind it, which will lead to a very sunny Tuesday. Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will top out in the low/mid 60s, quickly cooling off once the sun goes down.

A second cold front will move through Texoma during the early morning hours tomorrow just after midnight. This will lead to a chilly cooldown in which morning lows before daybreak on Wednesday will be around the freezing mark. Here in Southwest Oklahoma, we will get as low as the low 30s and upper 20s, with most sitting just below freezing.

This cooldown along with a wide trough set-up in the upper levels of the atmosphere will send reinforcing cold air across the Plains through the rest of this week any beyond. Mostly sunny skies dominate every single day until early next week with high temperatures falling into the 50s tomorrow, descending further in the mid/upper 40s for the second half of the week.

