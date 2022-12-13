First Alert Forecast | 12/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front advances south, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the 20s/30s for all locations. Generally clear skies are expected but don’t be surprised if you see a few passing clouds.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with highs rising into the low to mid 50s. This will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder than today. Light winds out of the northwest to west at 5 to 15mph.

The next several days will get progressively cooler. By Thursday, highs will rise into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Light north winds. For Friday, skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Both Thursday and Friday morning will start in the upper to mid 20s, so you’ll need the heavy jacket and likely the hats/gloves.

With enough moisture in place, models have hinted that some area south of the Red River Friday night into Saturday morning could see snow flurries. The overall coverage remains extremely low.

Some good news- a fairly quiet weather weekend is expected. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. West winds at 10 to 15mph. With a return of south winds for the second half to the weekend, highs will rise into the low to mid 50s. Very seasonable for mid December standards. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and 10 to 20mph winds. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

As another front moves in Sunday night/ Monday morning, counties towards the southeast could see an isolated shower or two.

The Friday before Christmas weekend ensembles (long-term models) are suggesting a sharp decline in temperatures. I’m talking highs in the 20s with morning temps in the single digits

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

