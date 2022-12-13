Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 12/13PM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front advances south, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the 20s/30s for all locations. Generally clear skies are expected but don’t be surprised if you see a few passing clouds.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with highs rising into the low to mid 50s. This will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder than today. Light winds out of the northwest to west at 5 to 15mph.

The next several days will get progressively cooler. By Thursday, highs will rise into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Light north winds. For Friday, skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Both Thursday and Friday morning will start in the upper to mid 20s, so you’ll need the heavy jacket and likely the hats/gloves.

With enough moisture in place, models have hinted that some area south of the Red River Friday night into Saturday morning could see snow flurries. The overall coverage remains extremely low.

Some good news- a fairly quiet weather weekend is expected. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. West winds at 10 to 15mph. With a return of south winds for the second half to the weekend, highs will rise into the low to mid 50s. Very seasonable for mid December standards. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and 10 to 20mph winds. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

As another front moves in Sunday night/ Monday morning, counties towards the southeast could see an isolated shower or two.

The Friday before Christmas weekend ensembles (long-term models) are suggesting a sharp decline in temperatures. I’m talking highs in the 20s with morning temps in the single digits

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/12 AM)

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 12/13 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/13 AM)
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM
First Alert Forecast 12/13 AM
First Alert Forecast 12/13 AM
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/12 AM)