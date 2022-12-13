Local towns ban a door-to-door company

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits and employee background checks.

Elgin’s mayor has issued warnings about this company on social media and said both Elgin and Fletcher have refused to issue permits because of public safety concerns.

Officials from both towns said the business has been going door-to-door without those permits anyway, and are asking residents to be careful when answering their doors.

The City of Elgin and Fletcher requires all businesses going door-to-door to request a permit.

That process requires the company to fill out paperwork, and the city will conduct a background check on its employees before approving or denying the application.

The Mayor of Eglin JJ Francais said they rarely deny permits, but one particular company selling solar panels had red flags.

“They’ll fill out half the application, not the other half, and if they fill out the entire application. We had one recently, there was a convicted felon and not, not light felonies. But you know, serious felonies that would have given concern to our residents if we were to approve that permit,” Francais.

The mayor said the felony in question involved breaking and entering. He also said he personally saw salesmen with the company conducting business in Elgin with an expired permit from the City of Lawton. The City of Lawton confirmed to 7News that the company’s vendor’s license had expired on December 8th.

“I stopped him and I said do you have a permit and he said no and yes, and just really dodgy with his answers, Francais said. Whines up there was a group of them here in town, none of them had a permit. They all wanted to argue that permits were not required.”

The mayor said Elgin is not the only town in which this company has been conducting business without a permit. Fletcher Chief of Police Jason Delonais said this company came to their town around Thanksgiving, but Fletcher residents quickly notified the police.

“I bet the first one hit the ground, within no longer than 10 minutes we got a phone call, and officers were dispatched,” Delonais.

He said in Fletcher, it’s easy to verify if companies have a permit because it’s the police department conducts background checks during the permit process.

7News reached out to the company but has not yet received a response.

Both Elgin and Fletcher officials named multiple public safety reasons for denying the permit and said residents should always request to see permits when dealing with door-to-door salesmen.

