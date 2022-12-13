Man 3D prints Ghostbusters gear

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -One local Ghostbusters fan has built a replica of the movie’s proton pack with the help of the 3D printer at the Lawton Public Library.

Chris Darbyshire made his dream of owning a Ghostbusters proton pack a reality when he created one of his own.

When he found out about the 3D printing at the Lawton Library he decided to build a replica.

Darbyshire said he has never built anything like this before.

“I’m not a crafty person at all so in order to actually see something like this finished that I built myself is pretty awesome,” said Darbyshire.

He printed 120 pieces in 2 weeks and spent a month and a half sanding and painting, but he said he couldn’t have done it alone.

“Everybody here at the library that was a part of this, they were so much help, like one I had no idea they had 3D printers down here, so it’s not even something I thought about before, so to find out they had this kind of program here was pretty awesome,” he said.

Daniel Phelps with the Lawton Public Library helped Darbyshire print out all the parts for the proton pack.

He said he is proud to be a part of something so amazing.

“He definitely went above and beyond to get all these other parts sourced and getting it all put together and then programming everything after that is just the icing on the cake, it’s way above and beyond what we typically see out of a project here at the library,” said Phelps.

Phelps wants to encourage others to try new things.

“He had a dream and got started on it and that’s basically how everything works in life, you got to get started somewhere and so if they would just take the first step come in, talk to us, let’s see if there’s something we can help you on,” he said.

Phelps also said there is a fee associated with printing, but they can give estimates before you begin.

