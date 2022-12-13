Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago.

Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy.

18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.

Back in November, she was hit by a Hummer, when attempting to cross the highway at the intersection of Highway 7 and 45th St.

Her mother Alatna Tolson said that November day changed Lily’s life.

“She has eight ribs on one side broken and four on the other broken,” Alatna said. “She has pneumonia now so they have stopped all procedures because of her pneumonia and she has fluid building around that lung.”

Lawton Police said the driver tried to avoid Lily but wasn’t able to.

Her family is in the dark about some details, like where Lily was going and the driver’s identity.

Alatna said she thinks Lily might have been on her way to visit a friend at the Stripes convenience store at the intersection.

Alatna said the only information about the wreck she has came from bystanders and Facebook.

The Lawton Police Department has not released the crash report to Alatna or 7News.

She said she found out about the wreck on social media.

“There was a video at the time of this young woman on the ground,” Alatna said, “and I noticed the top of her head and I was like, ‘That’s my daughter.’”

Alatna describes Lily as a considerate, girly girl with many friends.

She’s also caring for Lily’s siblings, working and driving back and forth from Oklahoma City to see her daughter, who’s in a coma with brain bleeding.

That’s why family friend Marie Bagwell started a GoFundMe to help the family with hospital bills and travel costs.

“I really hope that her brain heals,” Bagwell said. “Her body will heal, but she has the worst brain injury a person can have.”

“We’ve been going back and forth everyday,” Alatna said, “usually staying on the weekends in hotels. It’s costing that. I had to take off work and I can only take off a week. I had to go back to work today, so that takes away from being at the hospital with her.”

Bagwell said not knowing if Lily will ever wake up is tough, but she hopes the community will rally to support her family.

“Of course we don’t know everybody in our community,” Bagwell said, “but we are a community. In times of tragedy, it’s important for people to come together and help out as much as they can.”

If you’d like to help the Tolson family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
The 23-year-old went to OU Medical Center in fair condition.
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

Latest News

Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
One local Ghostbusters fan has built a replica of the movie’s proton pack with the help of the...
Man 3D prints Ghostbusters gear
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM
Food drive donations are shown in this undated photo.
Food drive goes to Lawton middle schools