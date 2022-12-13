‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago.

Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy.

18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.

Back in November, she was hit by a Hummer, when attempting to cross the highway at the intersection of Highway 7 and 45th St.

Her mother Alatna Tolson said that November day changed Lily’s life.

“She has eight ribs on one side broken and four on the other broken,” Alatna said. “She has pneumonia now so they have stopped all procedures because of her pneumonia and she has fluid building around that lung.”

Lawton Police said the driver tried to avoid Lily but wasn’t able to.

Her family is in the dark about some details, like where Lily was going and the driver’s identity.

Alatna said she thinks Lily might have been on her way to visit a friend at the Stripes convenience store at the intersection.

Alatna said the only information about the wreck she has came from bystanders and Facebook.

The Lawton Police Department has not released the crash report to Alatna or 7News.

She said she found out about the wreck on social media.

“There was a video at the time of this young woman on the ground,” Alatna said, “and I noticed the top of her head and I was like, ‘That’s my daughter.’”

Alatna describes Lily as a considerate, girly girl with many friends.

She’s also caring for Lily’s siblings, working and driving back and forth from Oklahoma City to see her daughter, who’s in a coma with brain bleeding.

That’s why family friend Marie Bagwell started a GoFundMe to help the family with hospital bills and travel costs.

“I really hope that her brain heals,” Bagwell said. “Her body will heal, but she has the worst brain injury a person can have.”

“We’ve been going back and forth everyday,” Alatna said, “usually staying on the weekends in hotels. It’s costing that. I had to take off work and I can only take off a week. I had to go back to work today, so that takes away from being at the hospital with her.”

Bagwell said not knowing if Lily will ever wake up is tough, but she hopes the community will rally to support her family.

“Of course we don’t know everybody in our community,” Bagwell said, “but we are a community. In times of tragedy, it’s important for people to come together and help out as much as they can.”

If you’d like to help the Tolson family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe here.

