Altus AFB offering new classes to help airmen

The class meets once a week for a three hour discussion with guest speakers.
The class meets once a week for a three hour discussion with guest speakers.(KSWO/Altus AFB)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base recently implemented an eight-week course to help airmen with their coping skills in the military, as well as their personal lives.

The course was created after the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force’s recent discussion on the importance of mental health care in airmen.

The class meets once a week for a three hour discussion with guest speakers.

Each course is also different and build around specific classes of Airmen.

For more information on this course you can visit the Altus Air Force Base website.

