Cyril High School Esports Mario Kart team wins OSSAA state championship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cyril High School Esports Mario Kart Team has won the OSSAA State Championship.

The entire student body at the high school gathered in the auditorium to help the Esports Team celebrate their big win.

Cyril High School Esports team has only been around for 2 years and they already have their first OSSAA Championship.

Henry Lonewolf, Matt Sylvester, Hayden Goombi, and Skylar Bowerman are all on the Mario Kart Team. It was their teamwork that got them their win.

Skylar Bowerman is the only female on the team. Her teammates said she played a major role in securing their win.

“It really sets the bar high, because now that I’ve already won it’s like. You know but I guess just keep winning,” Bowerman said.

Bowerman said she’s been playing Mario Kart her whole life, but this is her first time competing in Esports.

She is a sophomore and has plans to play throughout high school. She said she hopes to play Esports in College.

