Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department says a second arrest has been made in the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year.

According to a press release, Kaitlyn Downs has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the death of her child.

On September 19, Duncan police were called to the Elm Terrace Apartments for a child not breathing.

The injuries sustained by the child were “inconsistent” with the story Downs and her boyfriend, Ryan Towell, told police, according to police.

Towell was arrested on September 22 and charged with firs degree murder.

Due to Downs being a Native American, DPD submitted all reports to the FBI for review and an indictment was obtained.

Downs was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents.

In their press release, Duncan police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

