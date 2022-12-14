First Alert Forecast (12/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A cold front is advancing south across North Texas after moving through most of Texoma last night, bringing in much cooler temperatures to start off this Wednesday, with a few sitting at and below the freezing mark. Mostly sunny skies through the entirety of today, though we will be sitting below-average for this time of year as afternoon highs will only top out in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will once again feature clear skies, cooling temperatures down to the low 30s and upper 20s, with most of Texoma situated below the freezing mark before daybreak.

Sunshine will be the name of the game through the end of the week, though it will be balanced out by cool temperatures with highs the next several days staying in the mid/upper 40s. While you might need a coat or long sleeves, we can expect beautiful outdoor weather through the weekend, even with winter-like temps.

Clouds will return to the region on Sunday, though temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 50s. A cold front will roll through Monday morning, cooling us back down into the mid/upper 40s along with a very slight chance for some precipitation. This precipitation, depending on the surface temperatures at the time, could either come in the form of cold rain or some light wintry weather, though the latter will probably be limited to north Oklahoma.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, it gets a little tricky, especially as we look toward the holidays. Far range models that go out over a week should always be taken with a little bit of salt, though there is some slight agreement among those models showing a sudden drop in temperatures just before the holidays, with high temperatures for the Christmas weekend possibly “chilling” out in the 30s and 20s.

