Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast (12/14 AM)

First Alert Forecast 12/14 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A cold front is advancing south across North Texas after moving through most of Texoma last night, bringing in much cooler temperatures to start off this Wednesday, with a few sitting at and below the freezing mark. Mostly sunny skies through the entirety of today, though we will be sitting below-average for this time of year as afternoon highs will only top out in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will once again feature clear skies, cooling temperatures down to the low 30s and upper 20s, with most of Texoma situated below the freezing mark before daybreak.

Sunshine will be the name of the game through the end of the week, though it will be balanced out by cool temperatures with highs the next several days staying in the mid/upper 40s. While you might need a coat or long sleeves, we can expect beautiful outdoor weather through the weekend, even with winter-like temps.

Clouds will return to the region on Sunday, though temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 50s. A cold front will roll through Monday morning, cooling us back down into the mid/upper 40s along with a very slight chance for some precipitation. This precipitation, depending on the surface temperatures at the time, could either come in the form of cold rain or some light wintry weather, though the latter will probably be limited to north Oklahoma.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, it gets a little tricky, especially as we look toward the holidays. Far range models that go out over a week should always be taken with a little bit of salt, though there is some slight agreement among those models showing a sudden drop in temperatures just before the holidays, with high temperatures for the Christmas weekend possibly “chilling” out in the 30s and 20s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
Debris and structural damage can be seen around Duncan today after a strong storm system came...
Powerful storm leaves damage in Duncan
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

Latest News

First Alert Forecast | 12/13PM
First Alert Forecast 12/14 AM
First Alert Forecast 12/14 AM
First Alert Forecast 12/13 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/13 AM)
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM