Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Wahl, a journalist covering World Cup soccer in Qatar died of an aortic aneurysm that, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday.

Wahl died Saturday while covering a match. An autopsy was performed after his body was returned to the U.S.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” Gounder said in a Substack post. His death was not because of foul play, nor was it related to COVID or his vaccination status, she also said.

She thanked the international cooperation that allowed Wahl’s body to be returned quickly to the U.S.

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
Debris and structural damage can be seen around Duncan today after a strong storm system came...
Powerful storm leaves damage in Duncan
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

Latest News

Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say