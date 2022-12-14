Kiowa Casino gives back to community with toy drive

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino is spreading holiday cheer.

The casino held its annual Cash for Toys Drive last week, collecting cash donations from community members.

On Wednesday, they distributed the funds raised to various child advocacy groups across the area.

One of those recipients was the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls who say they are grateful for the donation as they work to help families through the holidays.

“Without organizations like Kiowa, we would not be able to continue to meet the needs at the pace, especially with the economy the way it is,” Major Joe Burton said. “So we have groups that come along to the Salvation Army, to help us continue to meet those needs in the community.”

Some other local organizations benefiting from the drive included the Kiowa Tribe, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Grandfield Fire and EMS, and much more.

