Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business.

According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7.

Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland Security on November 18 who discussed setting up a drug purchase. McGill and the agent made contact again the next day with McGill allegedly telling the agent to meet him to complete the purchase.

Officials say in the court affidavit that McGill told the agent to meet him at DragonWest, a club west of Lawton which McGill is reportedly the owner.

The affidavit says when the agent arrived, McGill reportedly asked them to come inside. While inside, authorities say a controlled purchase of four ounces of cocaine was made in exchange for $4,300. The entire transaction was recorded on audio and video according to the court paperwork.

A federal judge sealed the court documents on December 7 and unsealed them on December 12. Paperwork shows McGill appeared in front of a judge on December 9 and is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

When making the case for McGill to remain in custody, federal prosecutors wrote, “[McGill] allegedly occupies a position of high leadership is an extensive drug trafficking organization. Has access to significant financial resources, including cash which would enable flight. Past conduct includes destruction of evidence - flushing drugs. Leadership role would allow for witness tampering and continuation of drug trafficking.”

The judge ordered McGill to remain in federal custody pending his trial.

McGill is also listed as the LLC owner of several businesses in Lawton according to the Oklahoma Secretary of State database. They include Knockaround Guys Cigar & Vape Co., Parker and Son Properties, Polar Opposite’s and Blvd. Babes.

