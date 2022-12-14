Expert Connections
Lawton YMCA basketball court reopens after renovations

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton YMCA’s basketball court is open again after it was shutdown for renovations.

The court officially re-opened on Monday after having new lines laid down, the wood freshened up, and a brand new clear coat for gripping.

Officials with the YMCA say as the court got older the wood began to discolor and the court was getting slicker and slicker.

One member, who had been looking forward to the renovation, said it allows them to be more free without the possibility of injury.

“Number one I think it will definitely prevent injury” Chris Perez said. “The old floor was very slippery. We would, you know, as basketball players out here we’d have to wipe the bottom of our shoes consistently to get good grip. You know, alongside with the court it creates a lot of friendly competition because people can be more agile and physical on the basketball court without having to worry about injuring themselves.”

Their future plans include changing out the padding on the walls on the basketball court, as well as hopefully working on their basketball goals to keep everything fresh.

Officials added all renovations done at the facility are paid for by the Lawton YMCA’s local funds, like subscriptions or donations, and there is no outside help from other organizations or the National YMCA.

