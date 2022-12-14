Expert Connections
Nigerian soldier at Ft. Sill becomes US citizen

Osahon taking a photo with his "battle buddies."(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, December 13, one of Ft. Sill’s basic trainees became a United States citizen.

From Nigeria, Spc. Osahon Igbinoba arrived in the states two years ago and has been in basic training for the past 10 months, since February 2022, returning after an injury.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something that was greater than me,” said Spc. Igbinoba. “I had a lot of opportunities in the US so I figured out a way to give back to the US, for the numerous opportunities I got here, was to serve in the army.”

When he finishes basic training, Igbinoba plans to pursue becoming an Army dentist.

“The reason why I enlisted was because I plan to get my citizenship through enlistments so I can go to OCS and become an officer as an army dentist,” recalls Igbinoba.

In attendance were some of Igbinoba’s battle buddies, including his battery commander, Nicole Gibson. “It’s an awesome day for Bravo Battery, it’s an awesome day for Ft. Sill, it’s especially an awesome day for him and his family.”

Knowing this is an incredible feat for immigrants, Igbinoba doesn’t plan to waste this opportunity. He hopes other immigrants will take advantage of the opportunities provided by the military.

Spc. Igbinoba said, “Serving in the U.S. military is the greatest privilege that you can ever have as an immigrant, and it comes with a lot of opportunities for career growth and personal development.”

