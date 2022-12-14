Powerful storm leaves damage in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma residents are dealing with the fallout and cleanup after powerful storms moved across the area last night.

Debris and structural damage can be seen around Duncan today after a strong storm system came through Stephens County Tuesday morning.

But given the extent of the storms, many residents are questioning why they never heard sirens.

Duncan officials said their sirens automatically go off when a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

“Sirens didn’t sound last night within the city limits because the national weather service scientific findings determined that the weather system was not going to directly have an impact within city limits, the sirens did sound however at all 4 area lakes last night,” said Jones.

Today some residents are still without power. The storm’s high winds damaged power poles, causing city-wide power outages.

Jones hopes to have electricity fully restored by this evening.

“We had broken poles on some of our main feeder lines that affected some of the city, those are being replaced right now, and we hope to have all power fully restored to all areas of the city,” she said.

Red River Technology Center is one of the buildings hit hard by the storm. The Southeast wing of the main building suffered major structural damage. Fire crews went out at around 5 a.m. after strong winds removed parts of the roof, causing a gas line to rupture and sparking a fire.

Superintendent Dennis Loafman said they’re looking at the positive side of things.

“We’re very fortunate that the timing is when it was, it happened at night and our foremost concern is our students and our staff, no one was here so everyone is safe,” said Loafman.

Classes were canceled and nearly 500 students are out of school while they assess the damage.

“We’ll have an emergency board meeting to take care of things as quickly as we possibly can and hopefully we can restore classes as soon as possible,” he said.

Loafman confirms classes will be canceled again for Wednesday.

