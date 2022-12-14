Regional CEO visits Lawton Planned Parenthood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains visited the Lawton office Tuesday.

Emily Wales discussed reproductive healthcare and the variety of services offered at the location, including STD and STI prevention.

It was her first time visiting since the location opened in November. She said the new location has filled a need within the community.

“What we’ve seen, particularly in Lawton was a need for those services,” Wales said. “We didn’t have enough providers to serve the people here who need care and so we wanted to be here to support the community.”

Wales said the office has seen an increase in patients as more people become aware of its presence in the city.

