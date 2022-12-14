Expert Connections
Regional CEO visits Lawton Planned Parenthood

The CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Plains visited the Lawton location for the first time, and talked about reproductive healthcare and STD/STI prevention.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains visited the Lawton office Tuesday.

Emily Wales discussed reproductive healthcare and the variety of services offered at the location, including STD and STI prevention.

It was her first time visiting since the location opened in November. She said the new location has filled a need within the community.

“What we’ve seen, particularly in Lawton was a need for those services,” Wales said. “We didn’t have enough providers to serve the people here who need care and so we wanted to be here to support the community.”

Wales said the office has seen an increase in patients as more people become aware of its presence in the city.

