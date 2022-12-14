Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bowling with Santa

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to a pause in training, things are slowing down on Fort Sill, but for those staying in town for the holidays, there’ll be a few festive events to attend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Bowling with Santa, the holiday training block going into effect, and a fun opportunity for local families to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Fort Sill held its last Basic Trainee Graduation of 2022 on Wednesday, December 14, and on Thursday, December 15, the AIT and Basic Training Holiday Block Leave begins. It’s a special training cycle that allows soldiers to visit family for the holidays and return in the new year to graduate.

Graduations will resume on January 20, 2023.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Fort Sill, community members will have the opportunity to bowl with, meet, and take pictures with Mr. Claus. The cost is $50 per lane and includes six people per lane, six shoe rentals, two pitchers of soda, and one one-topping pizza. Plus, each child will receive a goodie bag.

To reserve a spot at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, you can call (580) 442-2882.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, the community will have the chance to meet not only Mr. and Mrs. Claus but also the Grinch and Buddy the Elf. There’ll be cookie decorating, candy canes, and special helpers from Army Community Service Elves.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway...
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Debris and structural damage can be seen around Duncan today after a strong storm system came...
Powerful storm leaves damage in Duncan
Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits...
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates

Latest News

The class meets once a week for a three hour discussion with guest speakers.
Altus AFB offering new classes to help airmen
The casino held its annual Cash for Toys Drive last week, collecting cash donations from...
Kiowa Casino gives back to community with toy drive
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
The court officially re-opened on Monday after having new lines laid down, the wood freshened...
Lawton YMCA basketball court reopens after renovations