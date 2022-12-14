Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bowling with Santa

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to a pause in training, things are slowing down on Fort Sill, but for those staying in town for the holidays, there’ll be a few festive events to attend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Bowling with Santa, the holiday training block going into effect, and a fun opportunity for local families to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Fort Sill held its last Basic Trainee Graduation of 2022 on Wednesday, December 14, and on Thursday, December 15, the AIT and Basic Training Holiday Block Leave begins. It’s a special training cycle that allows soldiers to visit family for the holidays and return in the new year to graduate.

Graduations will resume on January 20, 2023.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Fort Sill, community members will have the opportunity to bowl with, meet, and take pictures with Mr. Claus. The cost is $50 per lane and includes six people per lane, six shoe rentals, two pitchers of soda, and one one-topping pizza. Plus, each child will receive a goodie bag.

To reserve a spot at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, you can call (580) 442-2882.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, at the Welcome Center on Fort Sill, the community will have the chance to meet not only Mr. and Mrs. Claus but also the Grinch and Buddy the Elf. There’ll be cookie decorating, candy canes, and special helpers from Army Community Service Elves.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

