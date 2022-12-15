City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city.

According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton.

Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering “free solar panels and free installation for a limited time only.” The “representative” claims the victim would never have to pay another electric bill and the federal government has grant money to pay for these solar panels, city officials say.

If residents encounter these salespeople, they are being told to ask if they have a solicitation permit from the City of Lawton and ask to see a copy of it. If the solicitor does not have a permit, or refuses to produce one, the resident should not do business with the person or company.

They also say residents should not sign anything and should ask the solicitor to leave paperwork behind so it can be shared with the resident’s attorney.

If a City of Lawton resident believes they are a victim of this scam, the city encourages them to contact the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office at 580-581-3260.

