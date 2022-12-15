Crash shuts down I-44 over 7 hours after driver trapped in car

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on I-44 in Cotton County shut down the interstate for seven and a half hours on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the interstate was shut down just after 10 p.m. and was not fully reopened until almost 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash took place just south of the Walters exit after a driver was reportedly going too fast and rear-ended another driver.

According to reports from OHP, the driver who was reportedly going too fast was pinned in their car for over 30 minutes and had to be flown to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released.

