Pet of The Week

Duncan Police Chief officially retires

The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward,...
The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford.(KSWO/Duncan)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford.

Ford’s retirement is effective Thursday.

In the mean time, Assistant Police Chief, Major Bo Walker, will take his place as Acting Police Chief.

In an announcement from Duncan City Manager Kimberly Meek, Meek said she is pleased to appoint Walker to Acting Chief, as he assumes his new role with continued guidance from now-retired Chief Ford until a new chief is announced.

