Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends of a Duncan woman who died suddenly in 2021 are raising questions about her death and some strange circumstances surrounding it.

One year after Christina Clark’s death, her friends said they’re still struggling to understand why her life ended.

The apparently healthy 37-year-old died last December in Duncan.

Clark worked at Dave’s Cave, quickly becoming a favorite with regular customers, along with Emily Smith.

“She was sunshine incarnate, basically,” Smith said. “It didn’t matter what kind of a day she was having. If a customer came through and was having a bad day, hers completely went away and it was all about them.”

The State Medical Examiner ruled Clark’s death an accident, with the probable cause of death listed as “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

Her friends, still looking out for Clark’s young daughter, said they’re concerned there may be more to the story.

For instance, investigators and Clark’s family never found her cell phone.

Former co-worker Kaylee Cefalu said she believes someone is still using it.

“I sent her a message about 17 weeks ago,” Cefalu said, “and the message was opened. It just leads to a lot of questions as to who has the phone and who’s really going through her Snapchats and going out of their way to open everybody’s.”

Cefalu said two days before her death, she watched Clark have a breakdown outside of work.

Neighbor Amber Kate said Clark’s behavior for the last six months was strange and withdrawn.

“She didn’t have a whole lot of help,” Kate said, “so luckily, having a friend right next door, I got to be involved a lot and just see personally just how much she really did do for her daughter and she was much the same way for her friends.”

A spokesperson for the City of Duncan tells 7News the Duncan Police Department has closed Clark’s case but would re-open it if new information came to light.

These friends says they’re hopeful DPD will re-open the investigation into Clark’s death.

“The story’s going to be told whether or not people want it to be,” Smith said, “and justice is going to come for her, and peace is going to be had for her family and her friends.”

If you have any information about Clark’s death, please contact the Duncan Police Department.

