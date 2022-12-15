First Alert Forecast | 12/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will once again feature clear skies, cooling temperatures down to the low 30s and upper 20s, with most of Texoma situated below the freezing mark before daybreak.

Tomorrow afternoon, highs will rise into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Light north winds. For Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

As we transition into the weekend, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for Saturday and highs in the upper 40s. West to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Clouds will return Sunday, though temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will roll through Monday morning, cooling us back down into the mid/upper 40s. The front could bring along with a very slight chance for isolated showers.

Post Wednesday of next week becomes a bit tricky, here’s why... trends are decent suggesting the jet stream to the polar vortex is going to weaken. This would allow for cold, arctic air to move in to most of CONUS. How cold are we exactly going to get? A simple answer to that.. it’s too early to tell. With that being said, its possible that most of SWOK & NTX could fall into the 20s (maybe the teens) for some days next Friday/ next weekend.

Weather parameters will changes, models will evolve and the forecast will change... so keep that in mind!

Have a great Thursday! -LW

