First Alert Forecast (12/15 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Yet another chilly and freezing start to the day, a set-up that will be pretty common from now through the Christmas weekend. A very similar forecast to yesterday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, slightly breezier winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, and sunny skies with little-to-no clouds.

Another clear night in store, though some clouds could build across the sky early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be falling down below freezing for nearly everywhere into the mid/upper 20s, with wind chills in the low 20s.

The variable clouds will continue through most of the day on Friday, straddling the boundary between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Winds will still breeze out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. The gradual cooling trend persists, only topping out in the mid/upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

We will warm back up slightly with some subtle upper-level ridging this weekend, reaching back into the upper 40s on Saturday and the low 50s by Sunday. An embedded shortwave within upper-level zonal flow along with a cold front will cool us back down to the mid/upper 40s. This will also increase cloud coverage, with mostly cloudy and partly cloudy skies Sunday - Tuesday. A slight chance for isolated showers is possible on Monday and Tuesday, though models expect most-to-all of Texoma to be dry early next week.

A significant cooldown will emerge mid-to-late next week, due in part to a cold-air arctic outbreak from a weakening of the northern jet stream. While models are in agreement on the fact that temperature will plummet this time next week, there is still some uncertainty on how cold it will get. At the moment however, it looks like next Thursday and Friday could see highs as low as the 20s, with near-freezing high temperatures possible for the Christmas weekend. Regardless of how cold it ends up getting, it will definitely feel like winter for the holidays.

