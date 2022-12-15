Expert Connections
Fort Sill holiday leave lets soldiers spend time with families

Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.
Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is just around the corner and thousands of trainees on Fort Sill are getting ready to spend time with their loved ones.

The Post held its annual holiday block leave event on Thursday.

Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.

Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.
Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.(KSWO)

Fort Sill officials say it can be a challenge coordinating the leave and return for everyone, but its one they are happy to tackle every year.

“The Army is all about taking care of people, and part of taking care of people is taking care of their families,” Col. Michael Stewart said. “Everybody’s got a family who would love to go back and see them over the holidays; this is an important time to do that, so any chance we can connect our trainees back to their families and give the cadre a break as well, give them some family time, its always worth the effort.”

The trainees are all set to return to Fort SIll in early January.

We want to wish them and their families a very happy holidays.

