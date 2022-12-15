Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Four children injured in crash in Harmon County

Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to...
Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.(Source: MGN)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials have released very little information about what happened, but we know four children were injured during the crash and one child, age 8, was ejected from the second vehicle.

Officials identified 32-year-old Colby Crawford as the first vehicle’s driver, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. He and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaxen Fawver, were transported to Harmon County Hospital in Hollis, treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, was 38-year-old Maria Cruz who was admitted to Harmon County Hospital in fair condition.

Two children, ages 5 and 8, were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition. While the other two children, ages 11 and 13, were transported to Harmon County Hospital in Hollis, treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause and details of the crash are still under investigation at this time, including whether seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

Latest News

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is trying to meet their campaign goals.
United Way pushing for final campaign goal
Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was...
Multiple businesses evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road