Four children injured in crash in Harmon County

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials have released very little information about what happened, but we know four children were injured during the crash and one child, age 8, was ejected from the second vehicle.

Officials identified 32-year-old Colby Crawford as the first vehicle’s driver, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. He and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaxen Fawver, were transported to Harmon County Hospital in Hollis, treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, was 38-year-old Maria Cruz who was admitted to Harmon County Hospital in fair condition.

Two children, ages 5 and 8, were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition. While the other two children, ages 11 and 13, were transported to Harmon County Hospital in Hollis, treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause and details of the crash are still under investigation at this time, including whether seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision.

