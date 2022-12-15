Expert Connections
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton.

According to the Lawton Police Department around 7:00 P.M. Wednesday night officers were called to the 6300 block of NW Cache Road on reports of a motorcycle vs vehicle collision. LPD says both vehicles were driving east when the motorcycle hit the truck from behind, which caused the driver of the bike to be thrown off the vehicle. The driver was treated at the scene, but would later succumb to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and passengers of the pickup truck were not injured in the incident.

The collision is still under investigation.

