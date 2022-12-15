Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

‘Move Duncan’ looks to incentivize people to move to Stephens County

By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) says they hope a new program will incentivize people to move to Stephens County.

The “Move Duncan” program is a “talent relocation incentive” being provided for people who move to Stephens County to work and buy a home.

“Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000 when they choose to move to Stephens County, Oklahoma. The incentive is paid over a 3-year period, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 per year for 2 years after.

“The workforce shortage is a challenge across the country. “Move Duncan” is the newest program in a series of efforts by Duncan to recruit and retain talent in Stephens County,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “There is a lot of movement of people across the country. Individuals are tired of being restricted in the state they may have been living in and now want an opportunity to relocate. DAEDF is partnering with the business community to offer this new relocation incentive.”

Eligibility and program details:

• Job must pay a minimum of $50k/year with full benefits, exceptions exist for certain industries of high need.

• Qualifying home must be purchased within Stephens County.

• Candidate cannot currently live or work in Stephens County.

• Candidate must work remotely or in identified industries.

• Candidate must sign letter of intent to live in Stephens County for at least four years.

• Accepted candidate must move to Stephens County within six months of being accepted or reapply for consideration.

• As candidates apply, they will be reviewed and considered. Incomes above county average, industries of need, and family size will all be taken into consideration.

For more information about Move Duncan, contact DAEDF at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com and visit www.ok-duncan.com.

