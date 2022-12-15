Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Multiple businesses evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was...
Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St.

According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.

The Duncan Fire Department has also asked Duncan Power to turn off all power to businesses in the affected area. At this time, it is unknown when power will be restored.

Officials have also warned that due to the shutdown of power in the area, City Hall is experiencing issues with incoming calls.

Please make sure to check back for information on this breaking story as we learn more!

