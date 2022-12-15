New USDA investment hopes to improve clean energy across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The United State Department of Agriculture recently announced an investment of more than $500,000 in critical infrastructure funds to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy across rural Oklahoma.

Part of those funds will be used to install an 85-kilowatt solar array in Stillwater, a 291-kilowatt solar array in Afton, and help assist in making energy-efficient improvements to 32 broiler grower houses here in Oklahoma.

Additionally, they’ve announced the department will be making an additional $300 million available for the Rural Energy for America Program available in the coming day, which will help to expand renewable energy.

The deadline to apply for upcoming grants is March 31, 2023.

