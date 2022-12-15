Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pat Henry Elementary donates to the Lawton Food Bank

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide supplies to those in need over the holiday season, Pat Henry Elementary held a canned food drive, and this morning they loaded up their haul to take to the Lawton Food Bank.

The elementary setup donation boxes in each fifth-grade class and kept them out over the span of five days. In total, the fifth-grade classes raised over 900 food items, falling just slightly short of their 1,000-item goal.

Pat Henry Elementary students unloading donated food items
Pat Henry Elementary students unloading donated food items(KSWO)

Fifth Grader Kameron Lewis says that the class with the most food donations won an ice cream party, but to her, that’s not what’s important; giving back is.

“We wanted to do some good deeds, and I think doing that is the perfect good thing to do. What’s wrong with giving food to the homeless? They need that food. To give back to others is very important,” Lewis said.

She added that in addition to helping those in need, having fun, learning new things, and doing good deeds were some of her favorite parts about the event.

For more information about other events with Pat Henry Elementary, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

Latest News

The 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December...
Stephens Co. Christmas Dinner Association representative discusses upcoming 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner
Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.
Fort Sill holiday leave lets soldiers spend time with families
The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward,...
Duncan Police Chief officially retires
According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies...
City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam