Pat Henry Elementary donates to the Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide supplies to those in need over the holiday season, Pat Henry Elementary held a canned food drive, and this morning they loaded up their haul to take to the Lawton Food Bank.

The elementary setup donation boxes in each fifth-grade class and kept them out over the span of five days. In total, the fifth-grade classes raised over 900 food items, falling just slightly short of their 1,000-item goal.

Pat Henry Elementary students unloading donated food items (KSWO)

Fifth Grader Kameron Lewis says that the class with the most food donations won an ice cream party, but to her, that’s not what’s important; giving back is.

“We wanted to do some good deeds, and I think doing that is the perfect good thing to do. What’s wrong with giving food to the homeless? They need that food. To give back to others is very important,” Lewis said.

She added that in addition to helping those in need, having fun, learning new things, and doing good deeds were some of her favorite parts about the event.

