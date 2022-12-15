Stephens Co. Christmas Dinner Association representative discusses upcoming 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some local groups in the Duncan community are preparing to host their 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner this weekend. The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association and Freedom Biker Church are putting it on.

7News spoke with Clayton Pickard, a Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association board member, about the upcoming dinner, what the community can expect, and why they hold the annual event.

Over the past two years, the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association had to postpone the event due to the covid-19 pandemic. During that time, the Freedom Biker Church overtook the duty, which led to their partnership this year.

The 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. This year’s meal will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, homemade, and dessert. You will be able to dine in or take the meal to go.

In addition to the free Christmas dinner, there will also be entertainment, and Santa Claus will be on-site handing out toys to the children!

For more information about the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association and the 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner, you can contact Clayton Pickard at (580) 560-3003.

