Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens Co. Christmas Dinner Association representative discusses upcoming 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some local groups in the Duncan community are preparing to host their 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner this weekend. The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association and Freedom Biker Church are putting it on.

7News spoke with Clayton Pickard, a Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association board member, about the upcoming dinner, what the community can expect, and why they hold the annual event.

Over the past two years, the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association had to postpone the event due to the covid-19 pandemic. During that time, the Freedom Biker Church overtook the duty, which led to their partnership this year.

The 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. This year’s meal will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, homemade, and dessert. You will be able to dine in or take the meal to go.

In addition to the free Christmas dinner, there will also be entertainment, and Santa Claus will be on-site handing out toys to the children!

For more information about the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association and the 34th Annual Free Christmas Dinner, you can contact Clayton Pickard at (580) 560-3003.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

Latest News

Pat Henry Elementary students unloading donated food items
Pat Henry Elementary donates to the Lawton Food Bank
Trainees are now heading home to spend the rest of the year with family.
Fort Sill holiday leave lets soldiers spend time with families
The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward,...
Duncan Police Chief officially retires
According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies...
City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam