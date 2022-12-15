United Way pushing for campaign funds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is asking the community to help reach their campaign goal.

They are around two-thirds completed for the donation drive after recently receiving over 30 boxes of clothes from Walmart, as well as other packets from community members.

“The United Way provides a significant amount of the budget for the majority of our partnered agencies,” said United Way Campaign Chair Mark Scott. “Many of those partnered agencies wouldn’t exist without the United Way, and many also would exist, but their services would be cut back substantially.”

With inflation on the rise, United Way realizes expenses are more difficult to keep up with as a non-profit. They want to make sure the donations are provided in the areas needed most.

Marie Detty’s Executive Director Kerrie Matthews said, “One good thing about donating to non-profits is that it does go directly back into your community, and the Lawton/Ft. Sill community is always so good about reaching out and helping each other.”

Grateful for the help the community and local businesses have provided United Way so far, they want to make sure the people who need non-profit services won’t have to be restricted, especially around the holidays.

“There’s so many in need, and with this year especially we know with rising inflation, rising rents, that there’s a lot of people that are hurting and are in need of help,” said Scott.

