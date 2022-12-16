Expert Connections
Children’s medication shortage impacts local stores

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple shortages are being seen across the country.

Now many parents are struggling to find over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Motrin for their sick children.

These empty shelves are what many parents are experiencing when trying to find over-the-counter medication for their kids.

Erika Quinoes is one of those parents. The mom of 3 said her daughter has been fighting a fever for the past 3 days.

Her daughter suffers from Crohn’s disease which limits the types of medication she’s allowed to have.

“You get scared to give them something they’re not supposed to have and I didn’t know where else to go,” said Quinoes.

Quinoes has tried multiple stores around town, including searching online but has had no luck.

“I wasn’t sure what else to give her and I had Motrin, but I was scared to give it to her because I don’t know if it would make it worse with her Crohn’s, so I was very upset,” she said.

Doctors have said it may be time for home remedies such as cold compress, steamy showers for congestion, honey and warm liquids.

If none of those things work and the fever remains over 103, they recommend a visit to the ER.

“If the kid is vomiting, not wanting to drink or eat anything, hydration status is really really important. BUTT If they are working really hard to breath, tugging under their chest, head bobbing, those are immediate symptoms to take to the E.R,” said Allouch.

Doctors said infant and children Tylenol can be used interchangeably as long as the dosage is correct and Tylenol is the only option for infants under 6 months.

“Tylenol is probably one of the most common medications that we see overdoses of, so make sure that you consult the doctor, make sure that the dose that you are giving is the right dose,” said Signh.

Doctors said prevention is the most important thing right now.

“We are all struggling with 3 viruses RSV, Covid, and flu all hitting us at the same time, the hospitals are busy, the clinics are busy but please remember your doctor is here for you,” she said.

Quinoes said she did end up finding Tylenol at a Walgreens but it was the very last bottle.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

