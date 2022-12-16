Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program closed its doors to donations last week, and on Friday, December 16, they worked throughout the day to deliver all the gifts.

There were 200 more angels this year than there was last year. Still, the Regional Resource Development Director for the Salvation Army, John McCloy, says achieving that goal was easy thanks to the community.

“We saw the community step up, and we’ve seen that with our kettles this year; we’ve seen that here at Angel Tree. People would just bring toys and clothes here to the center, and we’re able to use those for some of the angels that might not have been adopted. We were also able to go out and do some shopping through the generous donations of the community. And so, as the need has risen, we’ve also seen the community step up and rise,” said McCloy.

McCloy says that the Salvation Army is pretty flexible in how they provide to those in need, thanks to the community, volunteers, and businesses in the area stepping up their involvement.

For more information about the Salvation Army, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.