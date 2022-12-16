Duncan residents and businesses evacuated and without power due to gas line break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan residents and businesses are still evacuated and without power due to a gas line break this morning.

A City of Duncan official said a contractor caused a break in a gas line in the alleyway of the 900 block off Main street this morning.

“Duncan Fire Department began immediate evacuations, beginning with a 2-block radius. That radius then expanded outward and currently we have willow, main and walnut avenues closed and barricaded from 7th to 11th street,” Loisdawn Jones Duncan Public Information and Civic engagement said.

Duncan Fire Department officials then told 7news they pushed evacuations further south due to the winds.

Around 10:30 in the morning Duncan Fire Chief made the call to shut off all utilities in those areas for safety reasons.

“Having a gas leak of any size is a serious matter, and it is my understanding this is a fairly large breach and so we are taking everything with an abundance of caution,” Jones said.

Duncan Officials said the gas line belongs to Summit Utilities until repairs are made. The power will remain off, and residents and businesses will still need to be evacuated.

At their 3 pm update, officials said it should take 3 to 5 hours.

“Summit energy is on the scene, they are evaluating. And will begin to make the necessary repairs and it’s going to depend on their repair time as to how long the power will stay shut off,” Jones said.

The Duncan Police Department is on 7th street and is also without power at that location.

“We have moved our dispatch and other essential personnel to our secondary location and is business as usual,” Jones said.

Summit Energy’s repairs are nearing completion and the City of Duncan will be reopening the streets in the next 30 minutes Duncan Power will be restoring all power that was shut off. Duncan Fire Department recommends the downtown area check their pilot lights on all gas-fired devices once the area is reopened and those evacuated for safety may return. The 21 gas meters from 10th to 7th from Maple to Main Street businesses will not have gas until additional repairs are completed and Summit Energy plans for crews to continue to address this in order to have those services restored as soon as possible. The alleyway between the10th & 9th between Willow & Main will remain closed until all cleanup is completed.

