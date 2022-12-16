First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM

Expert Connections
There are some timing differences on when exactly the coldest air will move in but one thing for sure - it will turn much colder around this time next week
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re under northwesterly flow meaning temperatures over the next 3 days are expected to stay below average! For tonight another clear night in store with temperatures by daybreak into the 20s for most. Light northwest winds at 5 to 10mph.

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs rising into the low to mid 40s area wide. Northwest winds sustained at 10 to 15mph. Gusts as high as the mid 20s.

The weekend will remain below average but not bad overall. Mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Building clouds for Sunday. Despite the extra cloud cover, highs will be warmer with many in the low 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Things remain a bit uncertain heading into next week, like timing for one, but one thing for sure - it will turn much colder around this time next week. Dangerously cold wind chill values are expected Thursday through Saturday of next week. There are some timing differences on when exactly the coldest air will move in but regardless it’s going to be cold!

Have a great Friday! -LW

