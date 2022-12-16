First Alert Forecast (12/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Mostly cloudy skies to start off this final day of the workweek, which will keep temperatures from warming up too much throughout this morning, only reaching the low 40s by noontime. From there, we will only top out in the mid 40s in the late afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clear skies with temperatures in the early evening only starting in the mid/upper 30s will lead to a chilly Saturday morning, as morning lows will be in the 20s just before daybreak.

While the daytime conditions this weekend won’t be that bad, the mornings will be quite cold, about what we can expect here in early winter. Very sunny skies on Saturday will warm temperatures in the afternoon up to the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloud coverage will build in on Sunday, limiting how much sunshine we will see. Despite that, we will get into the low/mid 50s on Sunday thanks to a shifting of surface winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

From there, the forecast gets a little tricky. The big weather story is a descent of cold arctic air across the central and eastern US, including here in the Southern Plains. We are tracking 2 cold fronts that will be the catalyst for the well-below-average temperatures, though the intensity of the cold fronts is still is disagreement by long range models. The first front will move through Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. The second front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

One of our models has the first front sending temperatures down to the 30s starting Tuesday afternoon, and staying within that range until the second front on Thursday cools us down to the upper 20s that afternoon. The other model still keeps high temps on Tuesday and Wednesday following the first front in the 40s, though when the second front moves through, we will experience a much stronger blast of arctic air, with highs in the mid/low 20s on Thursday. Regardless of which one pans out (or if it’s somewhere in the middle), we are in for a very chilly Thursday and Friday. There will be very light chances for precipitation, both in the form of cold rain and rain/wintry mix, through the first half of next week, though it looks like coverage will be subjugated east of I-35, so expect dry conditions here in Texoma barring any changes in our forecast models.

