Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a five-year-old Red Heeler mix named Rocky, who was handed over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, December 17.

Along with introducing this week’s furry friend, Rodrick gave some helpful tips on preparing and taking care of pets in the extreme cold. For outside dogs, it’s wise to bring them inside during the below-zero temperatures.

To prevent bowls of water from freezing while outside, you can put a bucket of water in a bucket. Placing a bottle of salt water in the bucket also helps prevent the water from freezing until around five below zero.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

