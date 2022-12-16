Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

KSWO rings bells for the Salvation Army

KSWO staff went out and volunteered with the Salvation Army.
KSWO staff went out and volunteered with the Salvation Army.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KSWO team came out Thursday to ring bells and collect donations for the Salvation Army.

Our evening anchor Haley Wilson organized the event, which saw producers and journalists volunteer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 15.

“I’m really excited to be doing this today. It’s great to just stop and give back to the community,” Wilson said. “This is an opportunity for us to leave the station, to ring the bells, to meet people in the community, and just give back.”

This has been a tradition in the KSWO workplace for many years. It’s been a joy to have the opportunity to give back to the community and meet the people who tune into the show.

We realize the holidays can be difficult for some people and want to do our part in making sure those people have the resources they need, and it’s great to see other people in Lawton give back as well.

“Times are tougher for a lot of people, but they still have that dollar, that fifty cents that they are willing to give and put in that red kettle for the Salvation Army,” said Wilson. “I hope this inspires other people to say ‘Hey, we can ring the bell, you know Christmas is ten days away. There’s an afternoon I can give up, there’s a few hours that I can say I’ll ring the bell, I’ll help the Salvation Army, and I’ll be able to help the community in the end.’”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

Latest News

Soldiers layaway paid off by the Soldiers Wish Foundation
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
Duncan residents and businesses are still evacuated and without power due to a gas line break...
Duncan residents and businesses evacuated and without power due to gas line break
Duncan residents and businesses are still evacuated and without power due to a gas line break...
Duncan residents and businesses evacuated and without power due to gas line break
Many parents are struggling to find over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Motrin for...
Children’s medication shortage impacts local stores