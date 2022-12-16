KSWO rings bells for the Salvation Army

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the KSWO team came out Thursday to ring bells and collect donations for the Salvation Army.

Our evening anchor Haley Wilson organized the event, which saw producers and journalists volunteer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 15.

“I’m really excited to be doing this today. It’s great to just stop and give back to the community,” Wilson said. “This is an opportunity for us to leave the station, to ring the bells, to meet people in the community, and just give back.”

This has been a tradition in the KSWO workplace for many years. It’s been a joy to have the opportunity to give back to the community and meet the people who tune into the show.

We realize the holidays can be difficult for some people and want to do our part in making sure those people have the resources they need, and it’s great to see other people in Lawton give back as well.

“Times are tougher for a lot of people, but they still have that dollar, that fifty cents that they are willing to give and put in that red kettle for the Salvation Army,” said Wilson. “I hope this inspires other people to say ‘Hey, we can ring the bell, you know Christmas is ten days away. There’s an afternoon I can give up, there’s a few hours that I can say I’ll ring the bell, I’ll help the Salvation Army, and I’ll be able to help the community in the end.’”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.