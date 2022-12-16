Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Multiple Arkansas students taken to hospital after student passes out gummies, officials say

According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared...
According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates.(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital.

According to the school superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Jonesboro Math & Science brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates during the lunch hour.

Wilbanks said when staff discovered the gummies were being shared, the district contacted the parents and poison control, who suggested the students be checked out by their doctors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said six students were transported to the hospital by their parents and the kids’ conditions are unknown, but Wilbanks described the situation as “not an emergency.”

Police investigators are working on the case right now and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to...
Four children injured in crash in Harmon County
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
The Salvation Army distributed the items donated to their Angel Tree on Friday, December 16.
Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a five-year-old Red Heeler mix named Rocky who was handed...
Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix
¡Eche un vistazo a Telemundo Texoma para hoy, con historias locales para residentes de habla...
Telemundo Texoma: Asesino de 2021 condenado a cadena perpetua sin libertad condicional