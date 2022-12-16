Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge

By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman is in the Jackson County Jail facing a charge for trafficking Fentanyl.

According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on Highway 62.

The trooper says he smelled marijuana when standing at the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, he reportedly found a small safe in the rear seat and after asking Boyd for the combination, found a bag of 21 blue pills, later identified as Fentanyl.

The trooper said in the court documents Boyd’s story changed several times including her saying her brother told her to bring the safe from Altus to Lawton, but she could not explain why the safe was still in her car after leaving Lawton.

Boyd faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 fine.

