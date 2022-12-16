Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail and other drug related charges.

According to court documents, Connie Mannie was pulled over after he was seen weaving across several lanes on Highway 5.

During the traffic stop, he was reportedly breathing heavy and sweating and officers could smell marijuana from inside the car.

Mannie, who court documents allege was driving with a suspended license, was arrested and taken to jail.

Once there, authorities reportedly found heroin and opiates on him.

He now faces charges for drug trafficking and bringing drugs into the jail.

Meanwhile, court documents say Lawana Hernandez was arrested this week outside a Walters business.

Investigators say officers were called to the scene on reports of suspicious activity outside, and while Hernandez said she was simply arguing with friends, she was arrested for public intoxication after police reportedly found a half empty bottle of liquor on her.

Once in the jail, court documents say authorities found a pipe with crystal residue that tested positive for meth.

Hernandez is charged with bringing contraband into the jail and possession of drugs.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

