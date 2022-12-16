Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The juvenile who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash on NW Cache Road in Lawton has been identified by family members on social media.

Family members say the victim was William Heverling, 17.

Lawton police say Heverling was traveling east near NW 63th and Cache Road when he crashed into the back of a second vehicle who was also traveling east, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

LPD says he received first aid on the scene but died of the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured in the incident.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released any other information.

A GoFundMe has been setup by to help the family. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to...
Four children injured in crash in Harmon County
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

Latest News

According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
15 soldiers were surprised with their layaway taken care of.
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
KSWO volunteers with the Salvation Army to collect donations.
KSWO rings bells for the Salvation Army
First Alert Forecast 12/16 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/16 AM)