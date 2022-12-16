Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The juvenile who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash on NW Cache Road in Lawton has been identified by family members on social media.

Family members say the victim was William Heverling, 17.

Lawton police say Heverling was traveling east near NW 63th and Cache Road when he crashed into the back of a second vehicle who was also traveling east, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

LPD says he received first aid on the scene but died of the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured in the incident.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released any other information.

A GoFundMe has been setup by to help the family. You can donate by clicking here.

