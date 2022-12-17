Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery on Friday.(Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. Officials identified the deputy who was killed as Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 24.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the sheriff’s office in November 2020. He was assigned to the “C” platoon and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail...
Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Lawton Fire Department officials say household items caught on fire in an empty lot Saturday...
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
Volunteers helping serve meals for the 34th annual free Christmas dinner.
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems