Skip to content
Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week
News
Watch Live
Weather
Elections
Sports
Medwatch
Calendar
Who's Hiring
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Elections
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of The Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
First Alert Forecast | 12/16PM
The end of next week will be brutal
By
Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
Four children injured in crash in Harmon County
Latest News
Homeless shelters accommodating for extreme cold weather
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast (12/16 AM)
First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM