Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 12/16PM

The end of next week will be brutal
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to...
Four children injured in crash in Harmon County

Latest News

On cold nights with temperatures freezing and below, homeless shelters are able to bend their...
Homeless shelters accommodating for extreme cold weather
The end of next week will be brutal
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 12/16 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/16 AM)
There are some timing differences on when exactly the coldest air will move in but one thing...
First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM