Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Homeless shelters accommodating for extreme cold weather

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures are set to dip below freezing next week, homeless shelters are getting ready. This means it’s time to call a ‘Code Blue’. The Department of Homeless Services has a policy called “Code Blue” for winter nights when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below, including wind chill, between 4 pm and 8 am.

On cold nights with temperatures freezing and below, homeless shelters are able to bend their capacity rules to ensure they get as many people out of the cold and somewhere warm.

“We have our normal dorm setting for the client that is in the program. And then for cold weather, we have cots that we set up in our dayroom and in our dining area. And we can accommodate an overflow of at least 50 extra people,” Collins said.

Dave Collins is the Lead monitor at the Lawton Salvation Army Shelter. He said being outside in freezing conditions can cause serious health concerns.

“Hypothermia is a real thing, without the shelter, it’s a survival situation. It’s crazy if you never lived in the cold and you have no idea and it is devastating,” Collins said.

Collins said in the past the Comanche County Sheriff’s department has helped bring people into the shelter during extremely cold weather.

“We asked that if there is anybody in the community that knows somebody that needs shelter, don’t be afraid to bring them to us on the cold weather nights we will definitely take care of them,” Collins said.

Collins said this is also an opportunity for the community to help in any way they can.

“On nights like this when we’re having overflow it drains resources, if people want to come to volunteer to serve meals if people want to volunteer and bring toiletry items for the people that are staying there, that’s a blessing, and that’s what we need. We just need the community to set up and help,” Collins said.

“Everyone is welcome, we are not going to turn anyone away if it’s 10 degrees outside and snowing you’ve got a warm place to sleep,” Collins said.

The Lawton salvation army will serve three meals on extremely cold days instead of their normal two.

They will also be open on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
Christina Clark's friends said it's strange investigators and Clark’s family never found her...
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
Multiple children were injured in a collision west of Hollis on Wednesday evening, according to...
Four children injured in crash in Harmon County
Documents say McGill was contacted by an undercover agent for the Department of Homeland...
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge

Latest News

The Apache tribe received a $10 million grant for internet.
Apache tribe receives $10M grant for broadband internet
Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail...
Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail
The Salvation Army distributed the items donated to their Angel Tree on Friday, December 16.
Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a five-year-old Red Heeler mix named Rocky who was handed...
Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix